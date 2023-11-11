Morning brief: Israel revises death toll to 1,200, India to send 100,000 workers to Taiwan, and more

Israel has revised the death toll from the October 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel. The foreign ministry has now said that the death toll now is 'around 1200' earlier estimates from Israeli government said that the death toll was 1400. In another video released by the IDF, it was claimed that Hamas was using a school in Gaza as its military base.

The Israeli forces claimed that while inside the classrooms there was learning material for children but right outside it were hidden ammunition holds that contained missiles. Track live updates from Israel-Gaza war and major developments from around the world on WION's website.

Early morning raids were underway in West Bank on Saturday at multiple locations. Of all, Jenin became the most visible target, where sounds of explosions and gunfire could be heard. Track LIVE updates here on WION.

Israel Defense Forces shared a video from inside Gaza to claim that Hamas used a school as its military base. Israeli forces said that they captured a base from Hamas after intense fighting, and found that one of the military sites was in fact, a school.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents have seized New York Mayor Eric Adams' cell phones, said his campaign lawyer on Friday (November 10). This is being seen as an escalation of an investigation into fundraising for the campaign.

In a major move aimed at shoring up Taiwan’s $790 billion economy, India is planning to send as many as 100,000 workers to the island nation as early as next month.

