Morning brief: Israel approves 'minimal' fuel increase to Gaza, US and Japan ground Osprey fleet, & more
Story highlights
Good morning! Begin your day with WION's daily news brief
Israel allowed a "minimal" increase in the fuel supply to conflict-torn Gaza in order to prevent a "humanitarian collapse", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.
The US military and Japan grounded all of its Osprey V-22 helicopters a week after eight US Air Force officers died in a crash off the coast of Japan due to a malfunction.
All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi has detected the presence of Mycoplasma pneumoniae in seven of the samples collected, local reports said citing Lancet Microbe journal.
Senate Republicans on Wednesday (Dec 6) blocked the White House's request for $106 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine as well as Israel as the conservatives showed resistance to the debarment of immigration reforms they had demanded as part of the package.