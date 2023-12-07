Morning brief: Israel approves 'minimal' fuel increase to Gaza, US and Japan ground Osprey fleet, & more

Israel permitted a "minimal" rise in fuel provision to Gaza to avert a "humanitarian collapse" in the besieged region where civilian casualties have been on a rise since the war started following the deadly October 7 assault by Hamas. In news following a malfunction that led to the death of eight US Air Force officers in a crash off the coast of Japan, both the US military and Japan have grounded their Osprey V-22 helicopters for a week.

In India, reports from the Lancet Microbe journal indicated that the AIIMS in Delhi has identified the presence of Mycoplasma pneumoniae in seven of the collected samples.

Israel allowed a "minimal" increase in the fuel supply to conflict-torn Gaza in order to prevent a "humanitarian collapse", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

The US military and Japan grounded all of its Osprey V-22 helicopters a week after eight US Air Force officers died in a crash off the coast of Japan due to a malfunction.

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi has detected the presence of Mycoplasma pneumoniae in seven of the samples collected, local reports said citing Lancet Microbe journal.