Morning brief: Islamic Jihad leader killed in Israeli strike in Gaza, US Rep George Santos arrested, & more

Palestinian group Islamic Jihad said on Thursday (May 11) that one of its military leaders was killed in a pre-dawn strike launched by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip. Ali Ghali, the commander of the rocket launch unit, was killed in the south of the Gaza Strip. In the United States, newly-elected Republican George Santos was arrested on fraud, money laundering charges. He is accused of deceiving potential political supporters by laundering money to pay for his personal costs and fraudulently collecting unemployment benefits.

And in Tonga, an earthquake of magnitude 7.4 was reported on Thursday. The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

The Palestinian group Islamic Jihad said on Thursday (May 11) that one of its military leaders was killed in a pre-dawn strike launched by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip. "Ali Ghali... commander of the rocket launch unit... was assassinated in the south of the Gaza Strip along with other martyrs," said a statement from the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed branch of the group.

George Santos, a newly elected Republican who has defied calls to resign for fabricating his resume, was detained on federal accusations of fraud, money laundering, and theft of public funds on Wednesday. This is the latest blow to Santos.

United States Geological Survey said that an earthquake of magnitude 7.4 rattled Tonga on Thursday (May 11). The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

Former United States president Donald Trump made a rare live appearance on CNN on Wednesday (May 10), his first since 2016. CNN's town hall in New Hampshire was the first time Trump faced prolonged questioning from an outlet outside the friendly confines of conservative media outlets of his choosing.

