Earthquake of magnitude 7.4 rattles Tonga

Wellington, New ZealandEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: May 12, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

News agencies reported that the tremors were felt some 360 kilometres from the epicentre in the Samoan capital Apia 

United States Geological Survey said that an earthquake of magnitude 7.4 rattled Tonga on Thursday (May 11). The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake. 

The USGS stated that the quake hit at 1602 GMT about 100 kilometres (60 miles) off Tonga's remote volcanic island of Niuatoputapu at a depth of 210 kilometres. 

Gary Vite, chief meteorologist at Tonga Meteorological Services near the capital Nuku'alofa, said, "We had calls early in the morning from people who felt it, but there have been no reports of damage." 

News agencies reported that the tremors were felt some 360 kilometres from the epicentre in the Samoan capital Apia. Samoa Meteorological Service spokesperson said that "strong vibrations" shook the office near Apia. However, any damage or causality had not been reported. 

Last year's massive undersea volcanic eruption 

A massive underwater volcano off Tonga last year in January, had triggered Tsunami warnings. The dramatic explosion of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano was seen in satellite images as the eruption sent smoke and ash into the air. 

The volcanic eruption sent tsunami waves across the Pacific and caused massive damage, knocking out communications for the nation of about 105,000 people. 

(With inputs from agencies) 

 

