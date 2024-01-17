Morning brief: Iran strikes 'terror' inside Pakistan, Russian teen stuns in Aus Open, and more

The Israel-Hamas war continues to spiral across West Asia. While the deadly Israeli strikes continue to wreak havoc on Palestinians in Gaza, the targeted attacks on the shipping route by Iran-backed and Yemen-based Houthi rebels continue to pose a challenge to the global economy. In Australia, Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva played "amazing" tennis to crush sixth seed Ons Jabeur in under an hour Wednesday, sending the Tunisian tumbling out of the Australian Open in the second round.

Hours after Iran said that its "precision missile and drone strikes" targeted Sunni militant group Jaish al Adl in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province late on Tuesday (Jan 16), Islamabad confirmed that its airspace was indeed violated. Pakistan condemned the Iranian airstrike inside its borders and claimed that it killed two children.

The US has claimed it destroyed four anti-ship ballistic missiles that the Houthi terrorists from Yemen fired on Tuesday (Jan 16). The Houthis reportedly struck a Maltese-flagged bulk carrier during the skirmish, but it remained seaworthy.



China's population has declined for the second consecutive year with the total population decreasing by 2.75 million to 1.409 billion in 2023, media reports cited the country's National Bureau of Statistics. The population in 2023 shrank at an even faster rate than was the case in 2022.



The next presidential debate has been cancelled after former UN ambassador Nikki Haley said she would not appear on stage unless Donald Trump participates, ABC News announced on Tuesday (Jan 16).



The number of study permits Canada issued to Indian students fell sharply late last year after India ejected Canadian diplomats who would process the permits and fewer Indian students applied due to a diplomatic dispute over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, a top Canadian official told Reuters.

Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement for the delivery of crucial medicine aid to hostages held captive by the militant group, a Qatar-brokered deal which is important given the families of the hostages have been calling for aid to their loved ones. This comes days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on January 12 said that the medicines will be delivered in the next few days.



