US neutralises 4 Houthi anti-ship missiles, Malta-flagged bulk carrier hit

The US has claimed it destroyed four anti-ship ballistic missiles that the Houthi terrorists from Yemen fired on Tuesday (Jan 16). The Houthis reportedly struck a Maltese-flagged bulk carrier during the skirmish, but it remained seaworthy.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) released an update on the counter-operation, saying the shipping lane in the Red Sea remains a target for the Houthis.

"On Jan. 16 at approximately 1:45 pm (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants launched an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea," read the statement.

The latest strike comes after Houthis struck a US-owned container ship with a similar missile on Monday (Jan 15). The ship was identified by CENTCOM as the M/V Gibraltar Eagle.

Houthis released a statement after te attack saying they consider all US and its allies shipping containers in the region as hostile.

“The Yemeni armed forces consider all American and British ships and warships participating in the aggression against our country as hostile targets within the target bank of our forces,” read a Houthi statement posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam.

Houthis upped the ante against the US and its allies this Sunday (Jan 14) by first launching an anti-ship cruise missile targeting warship USS Laboon.

According to experts, the rather ambitious attack by Yemen, if successful, could have signalled the start of a full-blown regional war. USA's involvement has already made the region ripe for the spillover effect.

Why the attack?

The United States and British forces on Friday (Jan 12) launched strikes in retaliation to the attacks by Houthi terrorists on Red Sea shipping vessels which are linked to Israel.

Australia also provided personnel support to the strikes, which involved various Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets.

After launching strikes against Houthis, the United States and its allies said that stabilising crucial Red Sea shipping lanes remains their primary goal.

Houthis claim that their attacks are aimed at showing solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing war between Israel and the militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden maintains that the strikes are a "direct response" to "unprecedented" attacks launched by the Houthis.