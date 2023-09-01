Morning brief: Inmates in Ecuador jail hold 57 guards, police hostage, and more

Inmates in a jail in Ecuador's Cuenca are holding 50 guards and seven police officers hostage, Interior Minister Juan Zapata said on Thursday (August 31). Addressing a press conference, Zapata said, "We are concerned about the safety of our officials."

Joe Biggs, the leader of Proud Boys who declared a war to ensure Donald Trump remains US president, was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Thursday. This is one of the longest prison sentences ever given over the 2021 Capitol Hill riot.

In other news, Chile's government on Wednesday launched a program to investigate what happened to more than 1,000 people who disappeared during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. The program called Truth and Justice- will have a dedicated budget and staff.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Prisoner at a jail in the Ecuadorean city of Cuenca are holding 50 guards and seven police officers hostage, said Interior Minister Juan Zapata on Thursday (August 31). "We are concerned about the safety of our officials," he said at a press conference in the capital Quito.

Leader of the Proud Boys militia Joe Biggs, who had declared a “war” to ensure Donald Trump remains the US president, was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Thursday (August 31). This marked one of the longest prison sentences ever given over the 2021 Capitol attack in the United States.



Chile's government on Wednesday (August 30) launched a program to investigate what happened to more than 1,000 people who disappeared during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. During a ceremony at the presidential palace, President Gabriel Boric said, "Justice has taken too long.

The general, who has overthrown the 55-year Bongo dynasty of Gabon, will be sworn in as transitional president on Monday (September 4), said the army as the opposition appealed for recognition of its candidate as the winner of weekend elections.