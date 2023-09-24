Morning brief: India's latest findings on Khalistani illegal funding, Protests against Netanyahu, & more

In the latest, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed a intricate financial system connecting prominent Khalistani leaders and gangsters based in Canada to funds originating from illicit activities like extortion and smuggling in India. Israel and New York City witnessed large-scale protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government's proposed judicial reforms, sparking widespread dissent. Additionally, India's ISRO has extended its wait for another 14 days, hoping for the revival of the lander and the rover.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has unearthed a complex financial network linking Canada-based top Khalistani leaders and gangsters to money generated in India through extortion, smuggling, and other illicit activities.

This nefarious wealth not only fuels their violent activities in both India and Canada, but also finds its way into unexpected investments, including yachts, movies, and even the Canadian Premier League.

Indian Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said Saturday (September 23) that India "walk the talk" when it comes to South-South cooperation. He made these comments while addressing India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development in New York. The Indian foreign minister also spoke on how the G20 Summit hosted by New Delhi laid a foundation to look at development prospects with optimism.

Massive protests erupted in Israel and New York city over the weekend against the judicial overhaul planned by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The protests intensified as the PM wrapped up his trip to the US to attend the annual UN gathering, where he set the stage for a “new Middle East”.

