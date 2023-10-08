Morning brief: Hamas confirms Iran's support in Israel attack, latter vows 'mighty vengeance,' and more
In the latest, Reports from Hebrew media, as cited by the BBC, indicate that Hamas spokesperson Ghazi Hamad has confirmed Iran's support for the Palestinian terror organisation in executing its surprise, multi-front attack on Israel. In other news, Keir Starmer, the leader of the UK's Labour Party, has committed to reducing the waiting lists in England's NHS. His plan entails allocating funding for an extra two million hospital appointments annually, with the goal of diminishing patient wait times.
Hamas spokesperson Ghazi Hamad, as reported by Hebrew media and cited by the BBC, has disclosed that Iran offered support to the Palestinian terror organisation for its surprise multi-front attack on Israel last Saturday. This unprecedented assault resulted in the deaths of 300 Israeli civilians and security personnel, with over 1,000 individuals sustaining injuries. Moreover, the attack led to the abduction of an unspecified number of individuals, including women, children, men, the elderly, and soldiers, who were taken from southern Israel into the Gaza Strip.
UK's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer pledged to cut the NHS waiting lists in England. His proposal involves funding an additional two million hospital appointments each year, aimed at reducing patient waiting times. To achieve this goal, Starmer has said that he would commit to allocating £1.1 billion annually, which would enable the creation of 40,000 out-of-hours appointments on a weekly basis.
Top US Senator Chuck Schumer accuses Chinese firms of ‘fuelling’ fentanyl crisis during visit to Shanghai
During his visit to China on Saturday (Oct 7) United States Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Chinese firms of “fuelling” a drug addiction crisis across America while he met with officials in Shanghai on the first leg of a visit. He also said that Washington did not seek to decouple from China but wanted reciprocal and fair treatment for American companies.
