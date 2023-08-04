Morning brief: Trump pleads not guilty, Ukraine discusses security guarantees with US, & more

Former US President Donald Trump on Friday (IST) pleaded not guilty to charges over attempting to overturn the 2020 elections. Appearing before US Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya, Trump said, “Not guilty".

Ukraine on Thursday (August 3) began talks with the US on security guarantees for Ukraine, said chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnky. This is a follow-up to pledges by G7 countries at last month's NATO summit.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) resumed the Gyanvapi mosque complex’s scientific survey in the Indian city of Varanasi to determine if the mosque was actually constructed over a temple.

Two US Navy sailors were arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive military information with China. The sailors—22-year-old Jinchao Wei and 26-year-old Wenhen Zhao—were arrested on Wednesday (Aug 02), federal officials said on Thursday (Aug 03).

