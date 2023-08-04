ugc_banner

Morning brief: Trump pleads not guilty, Ukraine discusses security guarantees with US, & more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Aug 04, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

Morning brief Photograph:(WION)

Story highlights

Good morning! Start your day with Wion's daily news brief.

Former US President Donald Trump on Friday (IST) pleaded not guilty to charges over attempting to overturn the 2020 elections. Appearing before US Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya, Trump said, “Not guilty".

Ukraine on Thursday (August 3) discussed security guarantees with US. It was not elaborated where the talks were taking place or who was taking part.

In a major development from India, scientific survey of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex was resumed Friday early morning. The survey started amid tight security arrangements on the Godaulia-Maidagin route, one day after Allahabad High Court gave its nod to the ASI to conduct the survey.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Ukraine on Thursday (August 3) began talks with the US on security guarantees for Ukraine, said chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnky. This is a follow-up to pledges by G7 countries at last month's NATO summit.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) resumed the Gyanvapi mosque complex’s scientific survey in the Indian city of Varanasi to determine if the mosque was actually constructed over a temple.

Two US Navy sailors were arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive military information with China. The sailors—22-year-old Jinchao Wei and 26-year-old Wenhen Zhao—were arrested on Wednesday (Aug 02), federal officials said on Thursday (Aug 03).

Watch: Russia should not use grain deal as a blackmailing tactic: Blinken

United Nations Security Council convened a high-level meeting on Thursday chaired by US Secretary of State, Blinken to address global food security concerns.

 

