India: ASI resumes scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) resumed the Gyanvapi mosque complex’s scientific survey in the Indian city of Varanasi to determine if the mosque was actually constructed over a temple.

On Friday (August 4) morning, a team of ASI officials reached inside the premises of the 17th-century mosque and started the scientific survey to find whether any structure of a Hindu temple existed in the same place.

The survey started amid tight security arrangements on the Godaulia-Maidagin route, one day after Allahabad High Court gave its nod to the ASI to conduct the survey.

Advocate representing the Hindu side on the Gyanvapi case Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi said, "All people (including ASI officials) have reached there. The survey has started. We are also going inside."

At the heart of the case is the contention by a group of Hindu petitioners that there is a 'shivling', a holy structure of the religion, in the mosque complex which they want to worship. The Muslim representatives argue that it is a fountain.

More details to follow.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.