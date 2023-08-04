2020 election subversion case: Donald Trump pleads not guilty, trial date set for Aug 28

Former US president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges alleging that he was involved in criminal conspiracies to overturn the 2020 presidential elections in a bid to keep Joe Biden out of power.

On Thursday (Aug 3), Trump arrived at Washington DC court for an in-person arraignment, which lasted for about half-an-hour.

Appearing before US Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya, Trump said, “Not guilty".

He was federal charges as part of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump's efforts to reverse the election leading up to the January 6, 2021, in which his supporters stormed the US Capitol and sought to prevent a joint session of Congress from counting the electoral college votes to formalise the victory of Joe Biden.

He was indicted with conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction; and conspiracy against the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted.

'Sad day for America'

Trump was released without travel restrictions. One of his conditions of release is that he does not discuss the case with any witnesses unless accompanied by his lawyers.

After the conclusion of the hearing, Trump told the reporters at Reagan National Airport in Virginia, "This is a very sad day for America."

"This is a persecution of a political opponent. This was never supposed to happen in America," he said.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya has scheduled the next hearing in the case for August 28 at 10 am (local time).

Prosecutor sought speedy trial

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan will be hearing the election subversion case. In court, Prosecutor Thomas Windom sought a speedy trial in the case, but it was objected by Trump lawyer John Lauro, citing the likely "massive" amount of discovery they're expecting to receive from Smith's team.

Prosecutor Thomas Windom said the government was available on all of the days that the magistrate judge offered as potential hearing days, but would prefer the earliest one.

The Trump team requested August 28, the latest of the three options.

“I will also note, Trump, that to the extent you are not able to attend as a result of your schedule, I have consulted with Judge Chutkan and she is willing to waive your appearance,” Upadhyaya said.

Upadhyaya ordered Smith's office to file a submission in seven days estimating their schedule for when a trial should be set, and gave the defence five days after that to respond.