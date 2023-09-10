Morning brief: G20 leaders pay homage to Gandhi, thousands dead in Morocco earthquake, and more

A day after unanimous adoption of New Delhi leaders' declaration at New Delhi G-20 summit, the photographic symbolism in the capital of world's largest democracy began reigning supreme. The leaders of the nations reached Rajghat, the resting place of the flagbearer of non-violence Mahatma Gandhi, to pay homage to India's father of nation and legendary figure of Indian and global history. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple at the banks of River Yamuna along with his wife Akshata Murthy on a day when Delhi has been particularly rainy to dispense pleasant air emblematic to India's successful G20 stewardship that the West was particularly skeptical about.

#InPics | United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy at Delhi's Akshardham temple



A powerful earthquake of 6.8 magnitude that struck Morocco on September 8 late night has so far resulted in the loss of over 2,000 lives according to the latest death count published by the authorities. Moreover, thousands more have been injured with rescue operations continuing in the distant mountainous regions of the North African nation.



Maldives likely heading for round 2 of presidential elections as no winner emerges

The South Asian nation of Maldives looks all set to hold round 2 of the presidential elections after none of the top two candidates managed to secure more than 50 per cent of the vote in round 1, reports in local media indicated.



India's Sun mission Aditya-L1 has successfully performed the third Earth-bound manoeuvre, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Sunday (September 10). Sharing a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, ISRO said the maneuvre was performed from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru. The space agency's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru, SDSC-SHAR, and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation.



Russia launches barrage of drone attacks on Kyiv overnight



Ukrainian authorities reported a drone attack on the capital city of Kyiv during the early hours of Sunday. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of the population, prompting authorities to issue urgent advisories for residents to seek shelter due to the falling debris resulting from the attack.

The 80th Venice International Film Festival concluded on Saturday night with a spectacular ceremony that saw the quirky comedy Poor Things take home the prestigious Golden Lion award. Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos accepted the honour on behalf of the film, marking a memorable moment in cinema history.

