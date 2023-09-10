Russia launches barrage of drone attacks on Kyiv overnight

Ukrainian authorities reported a drone attack on the capital city of Kyiv during the early hours of Sunday. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of the population, prompting authorities to issue urgent advisories for residents to seek shelter due to the falling debris resulting from the attack.

Air defence system in action

Kyiv's air defence system sprung into action as multiple drones approached the city, causing a series of explosions that sent shockwaves throughout the region. An AFP journalist present in Kyiv at the time reported hearing approximately ten explosions, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Kyiv's Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, took to Telegram to provide updates and guidance to the public. He confirmed the presence of an active air defence system in the Kyiv region and the city itself, acknowledging the imminent threat posed by additional unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) heading toward Kyiv.

"Air defence system is working in Kyiv region and in the capital. More UAVs are moving in the direction of Kyiv," Mayor Klitschko wrote.

In the aftermath of the attack, medical teams were deployed in Kyiv's Podilskyi district to assist individuals who had experienced severe stress reactions due to the falling debris. This underscores the psychological toll that such attacks can have on civilians.

Debris and fire

Reports indicated that debris from the drone attack fell in various parts of the city, including the districts of Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi. In Shevchenkivskyi, falling debris led to a fire in a residential building, though quick action from the building's occupants prevented further damage. Additionally, debris sparked another fire in Sovky Park, a well-known area in Kyiv.

As of now, the authorities have not confirmed whether all the drones involved in the attack were successfully intercepted and neutralised. Information regarding casualties and the extent of destruction is still being gathered, with emergency services responding to incidents across the affected areas.

Kyiv City Military Administration Head, Sergiy Popko, stressed the need for residents to remain vigilant and seek refuge in shelters until the conclusion of the air alert, reinforcing the seriousness of the situation.

As Ukraine faces this unprecedented drone attack, the nation remains on edge, waiting for further updates on the extent of the damage and the safety of its citizens.

