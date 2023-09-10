G20 Summit Day 2 LIVE: World leaders gather at Rajghat to pay tributes to Gandhi

8:15 am to 9 am (IST): Global leaders and heads of the delegations will arrive at Rajghat in individual motorcades.

9:00 am to 9:20 am: The leaders will then lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi. Also, a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs is also planned.

9:20 am: Leaders and Heads of Delegations will then move to Bharat Mandapam's Leaders' Lounge (The G20 venue).

9:40 am to 10:15 am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation at Bharat Mandapam.

10:15am–10:30am: Tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam's South Plaza.

10:30 am–12:30 pm: The third session of the summit, called 'One Future', will take place at the venue, followed by the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.