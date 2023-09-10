G20 Summit Day 2 LIVE: World leaders gather at Rajghat to pay tributes to Gandhi
G20 Summit LIVE: The much-awaited G20 Summit kicked off on Sept. 9 in New Delhi, showcasing India's rising soft power on the world stage as the host was able to build G20 consensus over key issues, including the highly contentious Ukraine crisis. Today, Sept 10, is the second and final day of the summit. Day 2 is likely to witness bilateral engagements between several member nations.
PM Modi is now welcoming delegates and global leaders at Rajghat. The leaders will offer tributes to Mahatma Gandhi shortly.
VIDEO | PM Modi welcomes delegates at Rajghat, New Delhi on Day 2 of G20 Summit.#G20India2023 #G20SummitDelhi pic.twitter.com/VdggZGT3ZT— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 10, 2023
UK PM left Akshardham Temple minutes ago. He is now on the way to Rajghat, where world leaders will assemble to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.
#WATCH | United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves from Delhi's Akshardham temple after offering prayers. pic.twitter.com/CedtgZAabQ— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2023
Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi on Sunday predicted that light to moderate intensity rain with thunderstorms will continue over Delhi and adjoining areas. Although, this is highly likely to disrupt the proceedings of the G20 event.
8:15 am to 9 am (IST): Global leaders and heads of the delegations will arrive at Rajghat in individual motorcades.
9:00 am to 9:20 am: The leaders will then lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi. Also, a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs is also planned.
9:20 am: Leaders and Heads of Delegations will then move to Bharat Mandapam's Leaders' Lounge (The G20 venue).
9:40 am to 10:15 am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation at Bharat Mandapam.
10:15am–10:30am: Tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam's South Plaza.
10:30 am–12:30 pm: The third session of the summit, called 'One Future', will take place at the venue, followed by the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.
UK PM Rishi Sunak reached Akshardham Temple in New Delhi Sunday morning to offer prayers. Ahead of the UK Prime Minister's visit, extensive security arrangements were put in place. Watch:
#WATCH | UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Delhi's Akshardham temple to offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/0ok7Aqv3J9— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2023