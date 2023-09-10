ugc_banner
G20 Summit Day 2 LIVE: World leaders gather at Rajghat to pay tributes to Gandhi

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Vikrant SinghUpdated: Sep 10, 2023, 08:10 AM IST

G20 Summit in Delhi live updates Photograph:(Twitter)

G20 Summit LIVE: Welcome to WION's coverage of day 2 of the New Delhi G20 Summit. Global leaders will hold intense bilateral engagements with member nations on the second and last day of the summit.

G20 Summit LIVE: The much-awaited G20 Summit kicked off on Sept. 9 in New Delhi, showcasing India's rising soft power on the world stage as the host was able to build G20 consensus over key issues, including the highly contentious Ukraine crisis. Today, Sept 10, is the second and final day of the summit. Day 2 is likely to witness bilateral engagements between several member nations. 

10 Sep 2023, 8:09 (IST)
G20 live updates

PM Modi is now welcoming delegates and global leaders at Rajghat. The leaders will offer tributes to Mahatma Gandhi shortly.

10 Sep 2023, 7:55 (IST)
Sunak leaves from Akshardham Temple, will reach Rajghat shortly

UK PM left Akshardham Temple minutes ago. He is now on the way to Rajghat, where world leaders will assemble to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. 

10 Sep 2023, 7:46 (IST)
G20 day 2 weather update

Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi on Sunday predicted that light to moderate intensity rain with thunderstorms will continue over Delhi and adjoining areas. Although, this is highly likely to disrupt the proceedings of the G20 event.

10 Sep 2023, 7:43 (IST)
Agenda of the day

8:15 am to 9 am (IST): Global leaders and heads of the delegations will arrive at Rajghat in individual motorcades.

9:00 am to 9:20 am: The leaders will then lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi. Also, a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs is also planned.

9:20 am: Leaders and Heads of Delegations will then move to Bharat Mandapam's Leaders' Lounge (The G20 venue).

9:40 am to 10:15 am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation at Bharat Mandapam.

10:15am–10:30am: Tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam's South Plaza.

10:30 am–12:30 pm: The third session of the summit, called 'One Future', will take place at the venue, followed by the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

10 Sep 2023, 7:34 (IST)
UK PM Rishi Sunak reaches Delhi's Akshardham temple

UK PM Rishi Sunak reached Akshardham Temple in New Delhi Sunday morning to offer prayers. Ahead of the UK Prime Minister's visit, extensive security arrangements were put in place. Watch:

