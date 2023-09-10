Any initiative isolating Russia 'bound to fail', says Erdogan during G20 press conference

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday (September 10) unequivocally asserted that "any initiative that isolates Russia is bound to fail". He was speaking at news conference in New Delhi during the G20 Summit. Turkey is widely perceived to posses a political capital with respect to Russia. Turkey even mediated between Ukraine and Russia to strike the Black Sea grain deal and continues to play significant part in developments surrounding it.

"...We believe that any initiative that isolates Russia is bound to fail. Its success is a very little possibility. We believe that any step that may escalate the tensions in the Black Sea should be avoided... In order to support the global food security, food supply security, we are going to bring together the Food Supply Security Study Group, both Russia, Ukraine, as well as the United Nations, and with our stakeholders coming from the international community, we are going to have continuous talks...," said Erdogan as he spoke during the news conference.

During his press address, Erdogan announced that a meeting between representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations will take place on the issue of grain deal. He did not specify a precise date or location.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, grain exports from Ukraine often called 'bread basket of the world' were halted. This had raised the spectre of a global food crisis and grain deal was struck between Russia and Ukraine with mediation from Turkey and United Nations. Under the deal, the grain carrying ships were given a safe passage through Black Sea.

The deal collapsed in July this year after Russia pulled out of it.

Russia has since stepped up attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure. Ukraine has been alleging that this is an attempt by Russia to affect grain exports.

During the news conference on Sunday, Erdogan also spoke positively about India at United Nations Security Council (UNSC). India has been seeking a permanent membership of the UNSC saying that World War 2-era political realities no longer exist. Erdogan however, said that there should be rotation at the UNSC so that all countries get a chance.

The Turkish president also offered condolences over the devastating Morocco earthquake. He said Turkey was ready to help Morocco in it hour of need.

"...I wish God’s mercy on our brothers who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to those injured in the strong earthquake that occurred in Morocco. In the name of my country and people, I hope all the people of Morocco gets better soon. As a country that experienced the disaster of the century only six months ago, we are ready to help our Moroccan brothers with all our means," he said.

