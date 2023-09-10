G20: Ukraine seeks stronger condemnation of Russia but is Western support for it waning?

While the G20 Summit's Delhi Declaration addressed a range of global challenges, the omission of Russia by name while referring to the conflict in Ukraine remained conspicuous. The G20 Summit's outcome left Ukraine searching for stronger condemnation and a more unified response against Russia.

Shairee Malhotra, the Think20 Taskforce Coordinator for India's G20 presidency, offered insights into the situation.

Malhotra said, "It is understandable that Ukraine would feel this way."

"Ukraine would have expected and wanted to see concrete and firm references calling out Russian aggression, which the declaration avoids even though it does call on states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty."

After the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration was adopted with the consensus of G20 member nations, Ukrainian foreign affairs ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "G20 adopted a final declaration. We are grateful to the partners who tried to include strong wording in the text. However, in terms of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, G20 has nothing to be proud of."

Asked whether the absence of outright mention of Russia indicated dwindling support for Ukraine, Malhotra stated, "No, the absence of any mention of Russia in the Delhi Declaration does not signify dwindling military or political Western support for Ukraine."

Malhotra explained that the declaration was a result of "India’s skilled drafters and negotiators who managed to gain consensus on the ‘impossible’ document."

Testament of India's close ties with US, Europe

She said the declaration was also a testament to India's close bilateral ties with the United States, European Union and other Western states.

Despite their support for Ukraine, she added, US and European G20 members "would not have wanted India’s G20 presidency to conclude without a successful joint statement."

China's role in supporting the declaration also raised curiosity.

Malhotra pointed out, "China would not have signed on to a text that was explicitly critical of Russia, given its close relations with the country."

While it did not explicitly condemn Russia's actions, the declaration highlighted the disruptive impact of the war, particularly on developing countries, the expert added.

Emerging economies led by India and including Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa played a significant role in convincing developed economies to sign the text, she said.

Malhotra suggested that China's presence on the same side can be attributed to its ongoing competition for influence in the Global South.