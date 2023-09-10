Morocco earthquake LIVE: More than 2,000 killed after tremors in several regions
Morocco's government has reported a substantial increase in the impact of a powerful earthquake. The latest figures indicate that 2,000 people have tragically lost their lives, and 329 have sustained injuries. This represents a significant revision from earlier estimates. Videos shared by Moroccans show the devastating aftermath, with buildings reduced to rubble and dust. The iconic red walls surrounding the historic old city of Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, have also suffered damage. The US Geological Survey initially calculated the earthquake's magnitude at 6.8 when it struck at 11:11 pm, causing several seconds of intense shaking. In contrast, Morocco's National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale. Furthermore, the US agency reported a subsequent aftershock with a magnitude of 4.9 occurring 19 minutes later. Follow this blog for all the latest updates.
Morocco's most devastating earthquake in many years has resulted in a death toll exceeding 2,000, according to officials on Saturday (September 9). In response, military personnel and emergency services are working urgently to access remote mountain communities where there is a concern that people may still be trapped.
The government has officially announced a three-day period of national mourning, but the Red Cross cautioned that the process of repairing the extensive damage might extend over several years.