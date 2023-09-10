India offers support to Morocco after devastating earthquake

India stands ready to extend a helping hand to Morocco as the country bears the brunt of a devastating earthquake that has resulted in the killing of over 2000 people. While expressing deep sympathy to the victims of the earthquake in Morocco, the Indian Embassy in Morocco affirmed that New Delhi "stands ready to extend assistance to Morocco in this difficult time."

It also advised all Indian nationals in Morocco to call the helpline in case any assistance is needed. This comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X prayed for the recovery of those who sustained injuries in the quake.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time," PM Modi wrote in a post on X social media platform.

The Embassy of India in Morocco also said that no Indian nationals have been affected by the recent earthquake. The powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake occurred late on Friday (September 8), causing significant damage.

According to Morocco's Interior Ministry, the earthquake has resulted in 2,012 fatalities and left at least 2,059 people injured, with 1,404 in critical condition.

In response to the earthquake, the Embassy of India in Rabat urged all Indian citizens in Morocco to remain calm and follow guidelines provided by local authorities. The embassy is in contact with the Indian community in Morocco to ensure their safety, the statement read.

24x7 helpline for Indian nationals

The embassy has also provided a 24x7 helpline number (212 661 297 491) for Indian citizens in Morocco to seek assistance following the earthquake.

Morocco's National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network registered a seismic event with a magnitude of 7 on the Richter scale. Just 19 minutes later, the US agency reported an aftershock with a magnitude of 4.9.

Pope Francis on Sunday (September 10) extended his prayers and expressed solidarity with the victims of Morocco's most devastating earthquake in over six decades.

Addressing the crowd in St. Peter's Square after delivering his Angelus message, he stated, "I pray for the injured, for those who have lost their lives, so many of them, and for their relatives."

Following the destructive earthquake, authorities in the country declared three days of national mourning on Saturday.