Morning news brief: Erdogan trumps Kilicdaroglu in historic vote, US debt ceiling deal, and more

For Turkey's presidential election run off that concluded on Sunday, the result is in and the verdict is out. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won the unprecedented run off vote, trumping his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu, to claim the beginning of his third decade into power in Ankara's corridors of power, data published by state-run Anadolu news agency showed. On the other hand, United States President Joe Biden said on Sunday (May 28) that a final bipartisan deal to raise the US debt ceiling now heads to Congress. The deal was struck with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy just a few days before the deadline day.

Click on the headlines to read more

According to the Supreme Election Council, Erdogan defeated his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu with 52.14 per cent of the vote in the second round of voting on Sunday. Kilicdaroglu garnered 47.86 per cent of the vote.

The development occurs two weeks after the incumbent president failed to secure more than 50 per cent of the votes required for an outright victory in the first round on May 14.

Joe Biden has urged "both chambers to pass that agreement" and also noted that he did not make too many concessions to end a debt limit crisis.

In a brief appearance before the media at the White House, Biden said, "I think it's a really important step forward. It takes the threat of a catastrophic default off the table."

North Korea has informed Japan of its plan to launch what it calls a 'satellite' between May 31 and June 11, said a Japanese coast guard official on Monday.

As per the Japanese officials, the launch is set to involve a ballistic projectile, according to a tweet from the prime minister's office that alludes to a "ballistic missile that it (Pyongyang) describes as a satellite."

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has "urgently" been taken to a hospital in Moscow and now is in critical condition after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the Belarus opposition leader, Valery Tsepkalo. According to Tsepkalo, Lukashenko was taken to Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital after his meeting with Putin.

WATCH | India conducts national cyber defence exercise amid escalating threats