Turkey presidential run off results: Erdogan trumps Kilicdaroglu in historic vote

For Turkey's presidential election run off that concluded on Sunday, the result is in and the verdict is out. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won the unprecedented run off vote, trumping his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu, to claim the beginning of his third decade into power in Ankara's corridors of power, data published by state-run Anadolu news agency showed.

The development occurs two weeks after the incumbent president failed to secure more than 50 per cent of the votes required for an outright victory in the first round on May 14.

Erdogan had won 49.52 percent of the vote on May 14, while his rival Kilicdaroglu had received 44.88 percent.

This was for the first time in Turkey's history that a second run off vote was required for the final presidential election result.

"We can say bye bye to Kemal. Bye bye and bye Kemal," Erdogan told a roaring crowd of supporters in Istanbul as the counting of votes closed.

No one can look down on our people: Erdogan after clinching presidency

Referring to the congratulatory wishes that poured in towards Erdogan after his victory in the presidential polls appeared imminent, Erdogan said that countries are "sharing their joy" of his electoral win. "No one can look down on our people," he added.

Kilicdaroglu led a strong campaign in the days leading up to the run-off, while attempting to bring nationalists on his side by blowing the rhetoric over divisive Syrian refugees' issue.