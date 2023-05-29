North Korea preparing to launch satellite in the coming weeks, says Japan

North Korea has informed Japan of its plan to launch what it calls a 'satellite' between May 31 and June 11, said a Japanese coast guard official on Monday.

As per the Japanese officials, the launch is set to involve a ballistic projectile, according to a tweet from the prime minister's office that alludes to a "ballistic missile that it (Pyongyang) describes as a satellite."

Analysts believe that North Korea is launching its military 'satellite' in an attempt to improve its surveillance technology and advance its ability to strike targets whenever a conflict occurs.

The unnamed Japanese coastguard said that the rocket, which is set to be launched between May 31 and June 11, will plummet into the waters near the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and east of Luzon Island in the Philippines, according to news agency AFP.

In a tweet, the Japanese prime minister's office said that PM Fumio Kishida issued instructions "on North Korea's notification about the launch of a ballistic missile that it describes as a satellite".

He further urged North Korea to abstain and said he would work closely with allies.

"We strongly urge North Korea to refrain from launching," the prime minister's office said on Twitter, adding it would cooperate "with relevant countries such as the U.S. and South Korea".

He has instructed the officials to remain vigilant, issuing an order for the Air Self-Defense Force to knock down any ballistic projectile confirmed to be on course to fall into the country's territory.

The ministry said that the soldiers would be authorised to use Standard Missile SM-3 and Patriot Missile PAC-3 to destroy the missile in mid-air.

"Even if it's described as a satellite, a launch using ballistic missile technology would be a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and a serious problem that threatens the safety of people," Kishida told reporters.

Meanwhile, North Korean state media published a statement from its vice minister of foreign affairs, appearing to endorse a conciliatory approach to relations with Japan.

If Japan avoids "being shackled by the past, and seeks a way out for improving the relations, there is no reason for the DPRK and Japan not to meet", the statement from Pak Sang Gil said. Kim Jong Un seen on site North Korea's state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim Jong Un inspected a military satellite facility on May 16 from where the military reconnaissance satellite No. 1 will be launched. According to the report, Kim has also authorised the non-permanent satellite-launching preparatory committee's next stages in the action plan.

Last year in December, a report by the state media said that North Korea has executed an "important final-stage" test of launching a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit at its rocket launching site, with plans to finish preparations for the project by April.

The KCNA had reported that the test was carried out at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground to "evaluate the capabilities of satellite photography, data transmission system, and ground control system".

KCNA said that on Tuesday, "after acquainting himself in detail with the work of the committee, (Kim) inspected the military reconnaissance satellite No. 1, which is ready for loading after undergoing the final general assembly check and space environment test".

(With inputs from agencies)