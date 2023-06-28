Morning brief: Delivery driver killed by cop in Paris, US announces fresh arms for Ukraine, & more

A 17-year-old delivery driver in Paris was killed by a police officer on Tuesday (June 27). The incident triggered a wave of anger among residents, leading to clashes with the police, barricades set ablaze, and the deployment of tear gas.

The United States on Tuesday announced a fresh set of arms for war-torn Ukraine which include armoured vehicles, precision munitions and mine-clearing equipment. According to the Pentagon, the package of $500 million "includes key capabilities to support Ukraine's counteroffensive operations, strengthen its air defences to help Ukraine protect its people... and other equipment to help Ukraine push back on Russia's war of aggression."

Russian strikes hit a restaurant in Ukraine's Kramatorsk, killing four and injuring 42 others. As per Ukrainian police, Russia fired two S-300 surface-to-air missiles at the city.

Click on the headlines to read more:

A tragic incident unfolded in a Paris suburb on Tuesday (June 27), where a 17-year-old delivery driver was shot and killed by a police officer, as stated by the victim's family lawyers. The shocking incident triggered a wave of anger among local residents, leading to clashes with the police, barricades set ablaze, and the deployment of tear gas.

In order to bolster Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian forces, the United States on Tuesday announced a fresh set of arms for Kyiv which included armoured vehicles, precision munitions and mine-clearing equipment.

The rocket strikes hit a restaurant in Kramatorsk, located in eastern Ukraine. A crowd quickly gathered at the site of the strike where the fires continued to burn as soldiers and rescue workers searched for other victims.

UBS Group is preparing to reduce more than half of the Credit Suisse Group's workforce following the emergency takeover of the bank. The impact of these job cuts is expected to be felt primarily by bankers, traders, and support staff in Credit Suisse's investment bank located in London, New York, and certain parts of Asia.