Russian strikes on Ukraine restaurant kills at least 2, injures 22 people
Russian rocket strikes injured 22 and claimed the lives of at least two people in Ukraine on Tuesday, said the country's interior minister.
The rocket strikes hit a restaurant in Kramatorsk, located in eastern Ukraine.
"Two people died and 22 were injured, including a child. A restaurant and several houses were damaged", Igor Klymenko said on Telegram, adding that more victims may still be under the rubble.
(This is a breaking story, more developments are awaited)
(With inputs from agencies)
