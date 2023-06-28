Russian strikes on Ukraine restaurant kills at least 2, injures 22 people

Russian rocket strikes injured 22 and claimed the lives of at least two people in Ukraine on Tuesday, said the country's interior minister.

The rocket strikes hit a restaurant in Kramatorsk, located in eastern Ukraine.

"Two people died and 22 were injured, including a child. A restaurant and several houses were damaged", Igor Klymenko said on Telegram, adding that more victims may still be under the rubble.

