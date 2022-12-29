Morning Brief: Cambodia hotel fire, Facebook overuse linked with depression and more

A fire in a Cambodia hotel's casino killed at least 10 people on late Wednesday. Twitter reported an outage for users in parts of the world. Meanwhile, a Malaysian study found that Facebook overuse is harmful to depressed users, worsening their present and future depression severity.

A fire in a Cambodian hotel-casino on the border of Thailand has killed at least 10 people, police said Thursday. The fire broke out at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet at 11:30 pm local time Wednesday, police said.

Twitter was down for thousands of people globally early Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. As of 7:40 pm ET, over 10,000 users were experiencing issues with accessing the social media website in the United States.

A Malaysian study found that the excessive use of Facebook is harmful to depressed users, worsening their present and future depression severity. The findings, published in 'Computers in Human Behaviour', further suggest that overuse of Facebook can lower a person’s sense of self-worth.

James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office after just 12 days. The sequel to his 2009 science-fiction epic 'Avatar', 'The Way of Water', the film is the first of the four purported sequels and continues the story of the Sullys as they flee the retaliation of the earthlings after their defeat at the end of the first film. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise the respective roles of Jake Sully and Neytiri. Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald also return in their roles.

