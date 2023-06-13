Morning brief: Blinken on Indian PM Modi's US visit, Yaccarino unveils plans for Twitter 2.0, & more

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday (June 12) that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the US would solidify the New Delhi-Washington relationship. “We’re here almost literally, on the eve of what we believe will be a historic state visit by Prime Minister Modi – one that will further solidify what President Biden has called a ‘defining relationship’ of the 21st century,” Blinken said at the annual India Ideas Summit of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) in Washington.

Calling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US as “historic”, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the visit will solidify the “defining relationship’ of the 21st century.” Blinken made these remarks at the annual India Ideas Summit of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) in Washington on Monday ahead of Modi’s visit.

Twitter's new boss Linda Yaccarino has unveiled her plans for "Twitter 2.0" after taking over the social media giant from Elon Musk. In a series of tweets late Monday (June 12), Yaccarino said that Twitter is on a mission to become the world's most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication.

The Indian government has responded after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey made sensational claims saying the social media platform received threats of being booted out of the country after not accepting the request to block certain accounts at the peak of the farmers' protests.