PM Modi's ‘historic visit’ will solidify India-US relationship, says Antony Blinken

Calling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US as “historic”, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the visit will solidify the “defining relationship’ of the 21st century.”

Blinken made these remarks at the annual India Ideas Summit of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) in Washington on Monday ahead of Modi’s visit.

“We’re here almost literally, on the eve of what we believe will be a historic state visit by Prime Minister Modi – one that will further solidify what President Biden has called a ‘defining relationship’ of the 21st century.”

He added that India-US ties are centred by economic linkages and that the two nations are working together to design future technologies and the rules regulating them. #WATCH | We see this (India-US) defining relationship as a unique connection between the world's oldest and largest democracies, with a special obligation now to demonstrate that our governments can deliver for & empower all of our citizens: Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State pic.twitter.com/u2QGavpgDW — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023 × “At the heart of our strategic partnership is our economic ties. And under the leadership of President Biden and Prime Minister Modi – and private sector leaders like you – it is growing stronger by the day,” he said. Robus trade In his address, Blinken highlighted the robust trade relations between India and the US which has reached a record $191 billion, making Washington the largest trading partner for New Delhi.

"American companies have invested at least $54 billion in India – from manufacturing to telecommunications." Similarly, Indian companies have also invested heavily in US with over $40 billion investment in IT, pharmaceuticals fired and more, and supporting 4,25,000 jobs from California to Georgia.

This February, Air India announced the historic purchase of more than 200 Boeing aircraft that will support an estimated one million-plus jobs across 44 states, the diplomat said.

“We see this defining relationship in our unique connection as the world’s oldest and largest democracies, with a special obligation to demonstrate that our governments can deliver for and empower all our citizens.” Both committed to boost economic growth With Biden’s $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Modi’s Rs 100 trillion infrastructure plan, the top US diplomat claimed that both countries are investing significantly in their own nations to boost economic growth and attract foreign capital.

“India has joined three pillars of our new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework – committing to build more resilient supply chains, seize clean energy opportunities and combat corruption,” he said.

“Together, we are helping shape the innovations of the future and the norms governing them – from artificial intelligence to quantum computing,” Blinken said and added that in January, USIBC co-hosted a roundtable where the two governments inaugurated a new Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies.

Blinken noted that the trajectory of the Indo-US partnership is unmistakable and filled with promise.

“It is being written in places like North Carolina, where our growing engagement is benefiting both our countries,” he said.

