Morning brief: Biden warns Netanyahu against Rafah offensive; Bharat Bandh today, and more

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday (Feb 15) warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against his plan to launch an offensive in the Gaza Strip's Rafah without any concrete plan to ensure the safety of the civilians. In a statement, the White House said that President Biden reiterated his view that a military operation should not proceed without a credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the civilians in Rafah.

In India, a Bharat Bandh (nationwide strike) is being observed on Friday. The strike has been called by trade unions and farmers who are protesting against the government over many issues including the government setting a minimum price for all their produce. Security has been tightened in New Delhi and surrounding regions amid the strike. The Bandh comes a day after farmer leaders held a meeting with Indian ministers and addressed their grievances.

In other news from around the world, Fani Willis, the lead prosecutor in the Georgia election case involving Donald Trump, faced intense scrutiny over her relationship with fellow prosecutor Nathan Wade during a hearing on Thursday.

United States President Joe Biden held a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (Feb 15), in which he warned the latter against Israel's plan to launch an operation on the Gaza Strip city of Rafah without any concrete plan to ensure the safety of the civilians.

Protesting farmers in India called for a Bharath Bandh (nationwide strike) on Friday (Feb 16) as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' agitation- a march by farmers from the state of Punjab to the national capital to press their demands that the government set a minimum price for all their produce to ensure they can sustain their livelihood.

Fani Willis, the lead prosecutor in the Georgia election case involving Donald Trump, faced intense scrutiny over her relationship with fellow prosecutor Nathan Wade during a contentious hearing on Thursday (Feb 15). The defence alleged that her association with Wade, whom she appointed, presented a conflict of interest that could undermine the charges against Trump.

In a historic decision, the Greek parliament on Thursday (Feb 15) passed a law which legalised same-sex marriage and made it the first majority Orthodox Christian country where marriage equality for all has been established.