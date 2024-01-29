Morning brief: Biden vows response after drone attack in Jordan kills 3 US troops, and more

We are tracking all live updates on the Middle East crisis. At the time of writing the morning brief, the latest update is that United States President Joe Biden on Sunday (Jan 28) vowed a response after a drone strike by Iran-backed militant groups targeted a base in Jordan and killed three American troops. The US forces were stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border when the attack took place.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has offered to "break new ground" to give a fillip to China-France ties. This comes after his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest at India's 75 Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Jan 26. “As today's world is once again at a critical crossroads, China and France should jointly open up a path of peace, security, prosperity and progress for human development,” Xi said in a statement.

In other news from around the world, Japan's Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) resumed its operations in a triumphant turnaround. "Communication with SLIM was successfully established last night, and operations resumed!" the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said in a post on X.

Click on the headlines to read more:

United States President Joe Biden has vowed to respond after a drone strike by Iran-backed militant groups targeted a base in Jordan on Sunday (Jan 28) killing three American troops. "We had a tough day last night in the Middle East. We lost three brave souls in an attack on one of our bases," President Biden said.

Perhaps insecure due to the growing bonhomie between India and France after President Emmanuel Macron visited New Delhi as the guest of honour at the Republic Day parade, Chinese President Xi Jinping has offered to "break new ground" to give a fillip to China-France ties.

Japan's Moon lander, the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), has resumed its operations in a triumphant turnaround. This comes after the lander faced initial challenges with its solar batteries.

Finland’s former prime minister and conservative candidate Alexander Stubb narrowly won the first round of the Nordic nation’s presidential election on Sunday (Jan 28), and will face ex-foreign minister and liberal candidate Pekka Haavisto in a run-off next month.