Live Now
Middle East crisis LIVE updates: Biden vows to respond after 'Iran-backed' drone attack kills 3 US troops; Tehran denies involvement
Middle East crisis LIVE updates. Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
The Israel-Hamas war entered its Day 115 on January 29. The Israeli military campaign in the blockaded Palestinian enclave of Gaza began on October 7 after Hamas attacked southern Israel killing around 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials. The consequent state of retaliatory war by Israel has claimed the lives of over 26,000 Palestinians so far with an unprecedented humanitarian crisis that has pushed the impoverished region into devastating wartime turmoil.
United States President Joe Biden has vowed to respond after a drone strike by Iran-backed militant groups targeted a base in Jordan on Sunday (Jan 28) killing three American troops. Meanwhile, Japan joined the growing number of countries who have suspended funding to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees following Israel's allegations that staff members took part in Hamas' October 7 attack.