Morning brief: Biden says Ukraine not ready for NATO membership amid war, and more

Monsoon has wreaked havoc in northern India with several people dead and tens of millions of people affected. India's capital city New Delhi received the most rainfall in decades over the weekend.

United States President Joe Biden said that war-ravaged Ukraine is not ready to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), an intergovernmental military alliance of countries from Europe and North America. However, Biden also said that the US and other allies will continue to provide Ukrainian forces with the security and weaponry needed for the Russia-Ukraine war, which was started last year in February.

North Korea on Monday accused the United States of violating its airspace by carrying out surveillance flights and stated that, even though Pyongyang was exercising restraint, it may shoot down such flights. It further condemned the plans of Washington of deploying a nuclear missile submarine near the Korean peninsula.

Six people were killed and one other was injured in a stabbing in a kindergarten in China's Guangdong province on Monday (July 10), according to a report by BBC. Speaking to the BBC, the police said they arrested a 25-year-old man and were probing the cause of the attack.