Morning brief: Biden defends cluster bombs, Dutch PM resigns, and more

Having previously criticised Russia for using cluster munitions', US President Joe Biden on Friday defended the decision to provide the same weapons to Ukraine. In other news, the Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, on Friday night resigned from his positon after failing to reach a consensus with his coalition partners on the 'migration policy'.

Click on headlines to read more:

United States President Joe Biden defended his decision to provide cluster bombs to Ukraine, calling it a "very difficult decision". The bomb has a record of taking the lives of civilians.

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte resigned late on Friday after 13 years in power as his coalition government failed to reach a consensus on migration policy.

The White House on Friday announced that the proposed NATO membership of Ukraine will be discussed in the summit of the alliance scheduled next week in Vilnius, however, no decision will be taken in this regard.