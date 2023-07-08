World 'free' of chemical weapons as US destroys last stockpiles

In a bid to create a safer and more secure world, the United States, a country that has been trying to get rid of its chemical weapons for many years, finally destroys them. With this, the world is now officially free of these toxic substances which have the potential to harm or even kill people. US President Joe Biden made an announcement on Friday, stating that the US has successfully destroyed its long-standing stockpiles of chemical weapons, fulfilling its commitment under the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention.

"Today, I am proud to announce that the United States has safely destroyed the final munition in that stockpile -- bringing us one step closer to a world free from the horrors of chemical weapons," Biden said in a statement.

However, the US stands last of eight nations to complete the destruction of its declared chemical weapons. The 1997 CWC is an international treaty that aimed to eliminate chemical weapons and prevent their proliferation. It was adopted and entered into force on April 29, 1997. The convention has been ratified by 193 states, making it one of the most widely supported disarmament agreements. Milestone reached This significant milestone was reached at the Bluegrass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant in Kentucky.

The final munition, a rocket containing sarin nerve agent, was drained, chemically deactivated, and destroyed.

Kingston Reif, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Threat Reduction and Arms Control, who oversaw the process, confirmed that the destruction of this rocket signifies the elimination of "one hundred percent of the world's declared chemical weapons," media reports said. Chemical weapons in the past- WW I World War I witnessed the widespread use of chemical weapons, marking the first large-scale deployment of these devastating agents in warfare.

The use of these toxic weapons during WWI had a devastating impact on soldiers and civilians alike. It caused widespread suffering, death, and long-term health issues for those exposed to these agents.

The horrors of chemical warfare in World War I led to increased international efforts to prohibit the use of such weapons, ultimately resulting in the 1925 Geneva Protocol, which aimed to ban the use of chemical and biological weapons.

Over 1.3 million soldiers were exposed to these weapons, resulting in the direct death of 100,000 individuals due to chemical attacks. Chemical weapons in WW II Unlike WW I, the use of chemical weapons in WW II was significantly limited. Although there were instances of chemical weapons being used or considered, their overall impact during the war was relatively minor. Nazi forces infamously used poisonous gas to murder millions of people in concentration camps. Stockpiling of chemical weapons by nations Nations stockpiled chemical weapons during WW II.

During the Cold War, the United States and Russia amassed significant quantities of chemical weapons. By 1990, the United States possessed over 30,000 tons of chemical agents, while Russia likely had at least 40,000 tons, media reports said citing a professor of law at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, David Koplow. Challenges faced by US in destroying chemical weapons Disposing of chemical weapons presented numerous challenges for US. These weapons consisted of hazardous chemicals and explosives packed into artillery shells, rockets, or bombs. They were not designed to be dismantled.

It faced opposition from local communities due to concerns about pollution. As a result, new techniques had to be developed.

For instance, mustard agent was broken down using bacteria, and sarin was chemically deactivated before destruction.

Aside from the technical difficulties, the chemical weapons elimination program encountered issues related to inadequate funding and poor management, Koplow said.