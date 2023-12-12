Morning brief: Biden calls Trump a threat to democracy, UK slams China over actions in South China Sea & more

The White House said on Monday (Dec 11) that the United States is "concerned" over new reports that Israel used US-supplied white phosphorus in a bombing attack in Lebanon. The attack reportedly injured civilians and burned down houses. In other news, US President Joe Biden on Monday told donors at a political fundraiser that opponent Donald Trump is a threat to US democracy. He also alleged that the former president had pledged to be a dictator for a day if elected to the White House in 2024.

The United Kingdom on Monday (Dec 11) condemned "unsafe and escalatory tactics deployed by Chinese vessels" against the Philippines over the weekend in the South China Sea.

Gita Gopinath, a senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official warned during a speech in Colombia on Monday (Dec 11), that the world economy is on the brink of a second cold war, which could "annihilate" progress made since the collapse of the Soviet Union.