Morning Brief: Al-Zawahiri dead or alive? Musk's Twitter removes suicide prevention prompts and more

SITE intelligence group reported that Al-Qaeda said that its latest propaganda video was narrated by Ayman al-Zawahiri, reported to have died in a US drone strike in Kabul on July 31, 2022. Flight cancellations breached the 4000-mark on Friday as powerful winter storm continued to disrupt travel plans for thousands of fliers across the United States. Elon Musk ordered Twitter to remove an anti-suicide feature on the microblogging social media platform.

Terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda released a 35-minute video narrated by its leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, reported to have been killed on July 31, 2022 in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan's Kabul. The latest recording is undated and the transcript did not point towards a time frame for when it could have been made.

Flight cancellations breached the 4000-mark on Friday as powerful winter storm continued to disrupt travel plans for thousands of fliers across the United States.

A day after nearly 2,700 flight cancellations, several airlines hit the pause button on more than 4,400 flight operations on Friday, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, New York's LaGuardia and Chicago reported the highest flight cancellations on Friday, according to FlightAware data.

Massive protests have erupted in Paris following the killing of three Kurds in what is being described as a possible racist attack.

The Kurdish diaspora living in Paris feel outraged after the investigators did not consider the attack at a Kurdish centre to be an act of terrorism.

On Friday morning, a 69-year-old man opened fire on a group of people at the Ahmet-Kaya centre on Rue d’Enghien in the 10th arrondissement. Three people have been wounded, one critically.

Elon Musk ordered Twitter to remove an anti-suicide feature on the microblogging social media platform. The feature, that showed prompts related to suicide-prevention and anti-self harm hotlines in at least 30 countries worldwide, was no more available starting Thursday evening, Reuters reported.

British tabloid The Sun on Friday said it regretted publishing a column by former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson about Prince Harry's wife Meghan after a huge backlash.