Al-Qaeda says latest video narrated by Al-Zawahiri 'dead' for five months

Terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda released a 35-minute video narrated by its leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, reported to have been killed on July 31, 2022 in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan's Kabul.

The latest recording is undated and the transcript did not point towards a time frame for when it could have been made.

Ayman al-Zawahiri had been in hiding for years, and the operation to locate and kill him was the result of "careful, patient and persistent" work by the counterterrorism and intelligence community, a senior U.S. administration official was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Al-Qaeda has not named a successor. But Saif al-Adel, a mysterious, low-key former Egyptian special forces officer who is a high-ranking member of Al Qaeda, is widely perceived as the top contender.

The United States is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to Saif al-Adel's arrest.

Who was Ayman al-Zawahiri?

Egypt-born Ayman al-Zawahiri was the second emir of al-Qaeda, starting from June 2011, a month after its founder Osama bin Laden was killed by a US special operations unit in Pakistan's Abbotabad. A surgeon by qualification, during Soviet-Afghan war, Ayman al-Zawahiri along with Osama bin Laden co-founded Maktab-al-Khidmat (Afghan Services Bureau) in 1984 to recruit jihadists to fight against Soviets in Afghanistan. In 1988, the al-Zawahiri, as one of the most trusted lieutenants of Osama bin Laden, emerged as Al-Qaeda's founding member.

Ayman al-Zawahiri was one of the hundreds arrested for plotting former Egyptian president Anwar Sadat's assassination. The 1995 attack on Egyptian embassy in Islamabad was carried out by the Egyptian Islamic Jihad with al-Zawahiri at top.

He was placed under international sanctions in 1999 by the United Nations' Al-Qaida and Taliban Sanctions Committee.

In the aftermath of attack on World Trade Centre in September 2001, al-Zawahiri appeared on the list of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation's top 22 Most Wanted Terrorists, which was released to the public by U.S. President George W. Bush.

Ayman al-Zawahiri is survived by his third wife Umaima Hassan and seven children.

