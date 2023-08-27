Well-known Ukraine fighter pilot Andrii Pilshchykov, also known as 'Juice,' was killed in a mid-air collision alongside two fellow pilots on August 25. In Jacksonville, Florida, a disturbing incident occurred as three people were fatally shot at a Dollar General store in a racist gun shooting.

A tragedy also struck Romania as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) station in Crevedia saw two catastrophic explosions which led to the killing of one person while 46 suffered injuries, leading to hospitalisations.

Ukraine's ace fighter pilot Andrii Pilshchykov who went by the call-sign 'Juice' has been killed along with two other pilots in a mid-air-collission on Friday (August 25) Ukraine has confirmed. Plishchykov won fame while he took part in dogfights in skies of Ukrainian capital Kyiv during the initial phase of the Russian invasion.

In a tragic incident that unfolded on Saturday, three individuals were killed in a shooting at a Dollar General store located in Jacksonville, Florida. Authorities have termed the attack as being "racially motivated." The victims, all of whom were Black, were targeted by the assailant, who later killed himself with a gunshot, due to his "disgusting ideology of hate", according to Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters, media reports said.

One killed and 46 injured after a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) station faced two devastating explosions in Crevedia, a town near Bucharest, Romania on Saturday (August 26). The injured has been hospitalised for the treatement. The Initial explosion led to escalation as it ignited a fire, subsequently spreading to two storage tanks and a nearby house, media reports said. The severity of the situation prompted authorities to conduct evacuations within a 700-meter radius.

Zimbabwe's elections commission said late on Saturday that incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa had won this week's presidential election with roughly 53 percent of the vote, but the opposition and analysts immediately questioned the result.