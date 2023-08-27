1 killed, 46 hospitalised in devastating explosions at Romanian gas station, PM holds emergency meet

One killed and 46 injured after a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) station faced two devastating explosions in Crevedia, a town near Bucharest, Romania on Saturday (August 26). The injured has been hospitalised for the treatement. The Initial explosion led to escalation as it ignited a fire, subsequently spreading to two storage tanks and a nearby house, media reports said. The severity of the situation prompted authorities to conduct evacuations within a 700-meter radius.

Moreover, traffic on a national road had to be halted in response to the unfolding crisis. This dire scenario was handled by the government's emergency response unit, known as IGSU.

Secondary blast adds to tragedy

After the initial calamity, a second explosion shook the same liquefied petroleum gas station in the evening hours of the same day. This blast had far-reaching consequences, as it led to the injury of 26 firefighters who had been engaged in emergency response efforts.

Deputy Interior Minister Raed Arafat, who oversees the emergency response unit, conveyed this information to the local media outlets.

Severe injuries

Among the 46 individuals harmed in the incident, eight suffered injuries that necessitated intubation due to severe burns.

In an attempt to manage the crisis and provide the necessary medical care, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu shared that four of the injured victims were being considered for transfer to medical facilities in Italy and Belgium.

"We think four of the patients will more than certainly be transferred tonight to hospitals in Italy and Belgium," Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu reportedly said post an emergency meeting with the state agencies involved in handling the crisis.

Ongoing efforts to contain the situation

Despite the efforts of approximately 25 fire engines dispatched to the scene, the flames continued to rage, and the fire had not yet been brought under control, Reuters reported.

A concerning aspect was highlighted by Deputy Interior Minister Raed Arafat who said that there was the potential for further explosions, as a third tank at the location was identified as posing a risk.

In the aftermath of this tragic incident, Romanian authorities have been working to manage the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies)

