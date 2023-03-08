Morning brief: 6 Palestinians killed during Israeli raid in West Bank; protesters, cops clash in Georgia

Six Palestinians were killed during a raid by Israel's armed forces at a refugee camp in West Bank on Tuesday afternoon (March 7). The attack took place at the crowded refugee camp on the western Jenin outskirts. In Georgia, police and protesters clashed amid demonstrations over the 'foreign agents' law. And in Canada, the government on Tuesday expunged the historic indecency and anti-abortion laws targeting women and members of the LGBTQ community. The repealed laws targeted women and LGBTQ individuals' access to abortion as well as to bathhouses, nightclubs, and swinger clubs.

Six Palestinians were killed during a raid by Israeli armed forces at a refugee camp in West Bank. The attack took place on Tuesday afternoon at the crowded refugee camp on western Jenin outskirts.

Water cannons and tear gas were used by the Georgian police against protesters on Tuesday as thousands of them took to the streets in Tbilisi to raise their voices against the controversial "foreign agents" bill.

The Canadian government on Tuesday (March 7) expunged the historic indecency and anti-abortion laws targeting women and members of the LGBTQ community. The repealed laws had targeted women and LGBTQ individuals' access to abortion as well as to bathhouses, nightclubs, and swinger clubs, considered to be safe spaces for the queer communities.



