Canada expunges historic laws targeting women, LGBTQ community

The Canadian government on Tuesday (March 7) expunged the historic indecency and anti-abortion laws targeting women and members of the LGBTQ community. The repealed laws had targeted women and LGBTQ individuals' access to abortion as well as to bathhouses, nightclubs, and swinger clubs, considered to be safe spaces for the queer communities.

In a statement published in Cision, Canada's Minister for Public Safety Marco Mendicino said on Tuesday, "Today's additions of abortion-related, bawdy house and indecency-based offences to the Expungement of Historically Unjust Convictions Act (which came into effect in 2018) represent yet another important and necessary step towards righting historical and systemic discrimination faced by many Canadians."

On the other hand, the country's Women and Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien said that citizens deserved non-discriminatory policies that put their safety first, which is why the government "recognises that past laws and regulations were unjust and compromised the freedoms of 2SLGBTQI+ communities and women."

"This is another crucial step in achieving the goals set out in the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan – by continuing to promote human rights and encourage the development of inclusive federal policies, programs, and laws," Ien added.

ALSO READ | In a first, five pregnant women sue the state of Texas over abortion ban

By repealing these laws, people with previous convictions can apply for an expungement order for free under the Expungement of Historically Unjust Convictions Act, which allows for the permanent destruction of historically unjust records of conviction, the news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday.

There is no fee to apply for an expungement order. Applicants would be needed o provide evidence that the conviction meets certain criteria. "Given the historical nature of the offences, sworn statements/solemn declarations may be accepted as evidence if applicants have demonstrated that court and police records are not available," the above statement read.

In case the person is deceased, an appropriate representative, such as a family member or a trustee, can apply on their behalf.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE