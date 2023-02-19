Morning brief: 15 killed after Israeli missile strikes Syrian building, Blinken's warning to China, & more

Fifteen people were killed in Syria's capital city Damascus on Sunday (February 19) after an Israeli missile struck a building. The strike hit the densely-populated Kafr Sousa municipality. United States Secretary of State held rare talks with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Saturday during which he warned Beijing the "irresponsible act" of flying a spy balloon into America's airspace must not be repeated. And Jimmy Carter, 98, the oldest living former US President, would receive hospice care at home.



An Israeli missile struck a building in Syria’s capital Damascus that was housing senior security officials, killing at least 15 people on Sunday. The targeted strike hit the densely-populated Kafr Sousa, home to senior officials, security agencies and intelligence headquarters.

Amid the ongoing balloon controversy, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held rare talks with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Saturday during which he warned Beijing that the "irresponsible act" of flying a spy balloon into America's airspace must not be repeated.

The oldest living ex-president of the United States, Jimmy Carter, will now be receiving hospice care at home and will "spend his remaining time at home with his family" and not with additional medical intervention, stated the Carter Centre.

