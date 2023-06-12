Morning brief: 13 attacked in street party in New York; Soros hands over empire to son, & more

At least 13 people were injured in New York's Syracuse city on Sunday (June 11) after a weekend street party turned violent. At least four people suffered gunshot wounds and five others had apparent knife wounds, among other injuries.

Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros has handed over his $25 billion empire to his younger son, Alexander Soros. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Soros on Sunday said that his son had "earned it".

And North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to "hold hands" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and work towards their shared goal of building a powerful country.

Click on the headlines to read more:

At least 13 people were injured in New York's Syracuse city early Sunday (June 11) at a street party that turned violent. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, the police said at least four people suffered gunshot wounds and five others had apparent knife wounds, among other injuries.

George Soros, the Hungarian-American 92-year-old hedge fund tycoon, has handed over his $25 billion empire to his younger son, Alexander Soros, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin appear closer than ever. The former has vowed to "hold hands" with his Russian counterpart and work towards their shared goal of building a powerful country, state media agency Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The mother of the four children, who managed to survive in the dense Amazon forest for six weeks, was alive for four days after their plane crashed. However, fearing for her children's safety, she told them to leave her and move ahead to increase their chances of being rescued.