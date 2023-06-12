Kim serenades Putin, vows to 'hold hands' for strategic cooperation
Story highlights
Conveying his full support and solidarity with Moscow, Kim sent the message to Putin on Russia's National Day.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin appear closer than ever. The former has vowed to "hold hands" with his Russian counterpart and work towards their shared goal of building a powerful country, state media agency Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Conveying his full support and solidarity with Moscow, Kim sent the message to Putin on Russia's National Day.
"Justice is sure to win and the Russian people will continue to add glory to the history of victory," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.
The dictator called for "closer strategic cooperation" with Moscow, "holding hands firmly with the Russian president, in conformity with the common desire of the peoples of the two countries to fulfil the grand goal of building a powerful country."
Notably, this is not the first instance when Kim has attempted to serenade Putin with his sweet words. In May, Kim sent a letter to Putin, hailing Russia's "holy fight: against what he called "imperialists".
“We send warm wishes to you, the Russian army and the people of Russia for their holy fight to preserve world peace,” read the letter.
Watch | Kim, Putin exchange letters on North Korea's Liberation day
The unlikely relationship of Kim, Putin
The unlikely equation between Kim and Putin developed after the latter invaded Ukraine last year. Kremlin has also attempted to bolster the relationship, as is evident from its actions.
Earlier this month, Russia and China ignored a US call on Friday (June 2) to condemn North Korea in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for its attempt to launch a satellite. Both countries instead blamed Washington for raising tensions in the Korean Peninsula.
Earlier this year, the White House claimed to have found evidence that Russia is purchasing weapons from North Korea for its Ukrainian war, and in return providing food and water to the crisis-hit country.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that Russia, which has been desperate for additional munitions and weapons in wake of western sanctions, is turning to “rogue” nations to fund its war.
“As part of this proposed deal, Russia would receive over two dozen kinds of weapons and munitions from Pyongyang,” said Kirby.
“We also understand that Russia is seeking to send a delegation to North Korea and that Russia is offering North Korea food in exchange for munitions,” he added.
In recent months, North Korea has accelerated its missile programme, much to the chagrin of the Western world. However, Putin and Moscow have remained in its corner, throughout the proceedings.
