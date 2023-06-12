New York: 13 shot, stabbed at weekend street party in Syracuse

At least 13 people were injured in New York's Syracuse city early Sunday (June 11) at a street party that turned violent. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, the police said at least four people suffered gunshot wounds and five others had apparent knife wounds, among other injuries. The other victims were accidentally struck by vehicles while fleeing.

The street party in Syracuse attracted hundreds of people on the city’s West Side. The crowd was a mix of high school students, recent high school graduates, and college students. According to Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile, the party was advertised on social media, adding no permit was issued, and the streets were not officially blocked off or policed.

Cecile said officers patrolling heard gunshots, and the city’s gunshot detection system showed dozens of rounds being fired. Shot, stabbed, struck by vehicles Those who were shot include a 22-year-old woman who was struck in the abdomen, a 17-year-old girl who suffered a wound to her hip and midsection, a 20-year-old woman who was shot in her right hip, and a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to a forearm, the report said.

Those who were stabbed include a 25-year-old woman with multiple wounds to her shoulder and midsection, a 17-year-old girl with cuts to a leg and arm, a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy who both suffered cuts to their heads, and a 24-year-old woman with cuts to both legs, the report said.

And those who were struck by vehicles suffered from cuts and abrasions. All victims expected to survive Police Lt. Matthew Malinowski said on Sunday the victims- three males and 10 females- were expected to survive. Malinowski said the victims belonged to the age group f 17 and 25, and they were located on the street or later at hospitals.

The police launched an investigation to determine what led to the violence and whether the stabbings preceded or followed the shots being fired.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

