More than 60 still missing after Beirut massive explosion: Health ministry

Four days after a massive explosion at the port in Beirut left more than 150 people dead, more than 60 people are still missing, a health ministry official said Saturday.

"The number of dead is 154, including 25 who have not yet been identified," the official told AFP. "In addition, we have more than 60 people still missing."

The health minister said on Friday that at least 120 of the 5,000 people who were injured on Tuesday are in critical condition.

The anger over Tuesday's explosion rose after the revelation that a large shipment of dangerous ammonium nitrate fertiliser had been stored for years in a warehouse.

However, it remains unclear how the shipment caught fire.

Teams from France, Russia, Germany, Italy and other countries are still carrying out rescue work near the site of the explosion.

The deadly blast has further deteriorated the already battering economic situation of Lebanon and led to a number of international aids.