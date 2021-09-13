More than 300,000 suspected of breaking quarantine rules in England and Northern Ireland

One third of the people arriving in England and Northern Ireland as the coronavirus Delta variant took off may have broken quarantine rules.

As per the figures by BBC, more than 300,000 cases were passed to investigators between March and May.

The government was not able to say how many of these were found to have broken the rules or could not be traced. The Home Office has said it aims to pay home visits to all travellers who have been suspected of not following the rules.

However, Labour's shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said the figures obtained by the BBC "confirm our worst fears" about the government's "lax border policy".

Earlier this year, the government introduced new rules for people arriving from abroad. This was done in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus and stop new variants from arriving in the country.

People arriving from high-risk countries were deemed "red list" and had to quarantine in a hotel.

People coming from "amber list", or medium-risk areas, were required to self-isolate for 10 days and provide evidence of negative Covid tests.