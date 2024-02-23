More than 100 cars collide on icy expressway in China's Suzhou. Watch

More than 100 cars collided with each other on an icy stretch of an expressway in the Chinese city of Suzhou, injuring several people, the news agency Reuters reported on Friday (Feb 23) citing state media. Footage shared on social media showed several cars piled up haphazardly on the highway.

In a post on WeChat, Suzhou Industrial Park traffic police said that police reported on its WeChat social media account. The police said the reason behind the pile-up was being investigated, adding that road traffic had been restored.

Here's a look at the video: BREAKING: 🚗⚠️ Some 100 hundred cars pile-up seen on the elevated loop line to eastern China’s Suzhou New District featuring hi-tech manufacturers due to icy roads as the cold snap warnings issued across the most part of the country pic.twitter.com/ZZwLFuEhnt — ShanghaiEye🚀official (@ShanghaiEye) February 23, 2024 × Reuters reported that over the past few weeks, large parts of China have been hit by cold waves, blizzards, and icy rain. The weather conditions have impacted transportation at a time when people are rushing home for the Lunar New Year holiday celebrations.

Earlier this week, the government raised its emergency response to freezing temperatures and also started several plans for transportation flow, supplies and electricity in provinces and cities including Beijing, Hebei, and Shanxi, local media reported.

Eight highways had been shut in Beijing, and almost 200 road sections were closed across the country due to the severe weather.

Orange alert renewed for some southern regions

On Wednesday, Chinese authorities renewed an orange weather alert for some southern regions. The National Meteorological Center (NMC) has forecast subzero temperatures for the days ahead around the country's central region, in the east, north and northwest as well as in parts of the south.

The NMC called on local governments to take precautions against the cold weather. It also advised people to keep warm and called for necessary measures to protect crops and aquatic products.