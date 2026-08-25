/More dead bodies found in Houston bayous taking total over 200 as murmurs of serial killer spread

Dead bodies have been turning up in bayous across Houston in the United States, with at least 201 being found since 2017 till mid 2025. The Houston Police Department discovered three more bodies in different bayous in the last month. The figures from over the last year from the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office show the number now stands at over 200. This has led to concerns among residents that the deaths could be related. However, the police have said that there doesn't seem to be any connection.

A woman's body was found near Sims Bayou on July 29, whom the officers identified as Yvonne Lopez, a 33-year-old woman. The cause of her death hasn't been confirmed yet, although Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences personnel, together with members of the Houston Fire Department Arson Bureau, say that she was found partially burned.

The second body was found floating in Brays Bayou in southeast Houston on August 10. The man's identity and cause of death are yet to be confirmed, and an autopsy will be carried out. The third body was found along the banks of Buffalo Bayou near 2200 Nance St on August 11. It also belonged to a man, and the police said that it was found in a state of advanced decomposition.

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Dead bodies in Houston bayous

A total of 34 bodies were found in the bayous in 2025, triggering obvious fear among residents. But the police do not think that there is a common suspect and said that the reasons range from homelessness to accidents. Houston Mayor John Whitmire said in September 2025, "We do not have any evidence that there is a serial killer loose." He added that when a homeless person dies from an illness, diabetes or cancer, his friends do not take him to a funeral home and put the body in the bayou.