Monkeypox outbreak: All that you need to know about the virus

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus that spreads from animals to people), less severe than smallpox. However, its symptoms are similar to those seen in smallpox. Primarily affecting central and west Africa, monkeypox has been spreading into various countries and cities. Seeing the outbreak, the World Health Organisation declared Monkeypox a ‘global emergency,’ and calls for global cooperation against the virus.

Here are five facts related to monkeypox that you need to know:

1. Symptoms:

Monkeypox typically takes 6 to 13 days to develop, although it can take anything from 5 to 21 days or symptoms to appear. The virus is self-limiting with symptoms that last between two and four weeks. Children are more likely to experience severe cases.

The symptoms can be first during the invasion period (0-5 days), marked by fever, severe headache, back pain, and severe asthenia (lack of energy). The second can be, that after the onset of a fever, the skin eruption often starts one to three days later. Instead of the trunk, the rash is more frequently found on the face and limbs. In nearly 95 per cent of the instances, it affects the palms of the hands and soles of the feet with the face.

In general, the case fatality ratio of monkeypox has traditionally fluctuated from 0 to 11 per cent; higher in young children. The case fatality rate recently has been between 3 and 6 per cent, WHO reported.



2. Vaccination:

Several observational studies have shown that smallpox vaccination is almost 85 per cent effective in preventing monkeypox.

Smallpox vaccinations cidofovir, ST-246, and vaccina immune globulin can be used to help in treating the virus.

However, in 2019 a brand newer vaccine based on the Ankara strain of the modified attenuated vaccinia virus was authorised for the prevention of monkeypox. This is a two-dose vaccine that is still only partially available.

3. Prevention:

The WHO said the primary prevention methods for monkeypox include increasing public awareness of risk factors and teaching individuals about the step they may take to avoid exposure to the virus.

As per the guidelines issued by CDC for the prevention. The instructions a persons need to follow include avoiding getting in touch with anyone who has a rash that resembles monkeypox, never touching a person infected with monkeypox, sharing utensils with someone who has monkeypox, using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, or often washing your hands with soap and water.

CDC also issued preventive guidelines for people who have monkeypox: Stay alone at home or stay in a separate room or area from people and pets you live with.

The virus currently does not have any specific treatment. Typically, patients must stay in a specialised hospital to prevent infection from spreading and to manage general symptoms.

4. Monkeypox instances have begun to be reported in various nations such as Singapore, and South Korea.



5. WHO declares global emergency

Worldwide, more than 16,000 cases of the virus have been documented in 75 countries, as per the WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The health organisation on Saturday (July 23), declared the situation as a ‘global emergency.’

Even though Europe is the epicenter, reporting more than 80 per cent of the cases, the number of the infections in the USA is also rapidly increasing. The country has so confirmed reporting 2,593 cases.

