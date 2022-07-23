US considers declaring monkeypox as public health emergency

Amid rise in monkeypox cases, the White House said it is considering whether it should be declared a "public health emergency".

"We’re looking at what are the ways the response could be enhanced, if any, by declaring a public health emergency," the White House said.

The US has reported 2,593 monkeypox cases so far with 1,470 reported last week even as the government said it has shipped over 300,000 doses of the vaccine to various states.

According to the US CDC, monkeypox spreads through close and intimate contact with symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle ache, and backache, including chills and exhaustion.

The first human case of monkeypox was reportedly detected in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970 and surfaced in the US for the first time in 2003.

In June this year, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said there were over 1,000 confirmed monkeypox cases worldwide as Britain said it planned to offer vaccines to gay and bisexual men with multiple sexual partners.

This week, the WHO chief said over 14,000 confirmed cases were reported in 70 countries along with five deaths which occurred in Africa.

New York has reportedly become the epicentre of the virus in the US with 390 cases reported as of July 14 as the government seeks to ramp up vaccine dosage in the next few weeks.

The US Department of Health and Human Services had said it had ordered 2.5 million doses of the Jynneos vaccine.

